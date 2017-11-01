

A number of Windsor’s business leaders had a chance to show off their latest developments in automation.

More than 300 delegates attended the second annual "Emerging Technologies in Automation Conference" at Caesars Windsor on Tuesday.

Business analysts suggest automation is the way of the future, and the Windsor-Essex Economic Development Corporation says it's necessary to be competitive in today's manufacturing world.

“The goal and design of this conference and trade show has been to showcase and promote the hundreds of local companies that make this region known as an international hub for automation” says Stephen MacKenzie, the CEO of WEEDC.

“To be recognized nationally by the Hon. Navdeep Singh Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development as one of Canada’s global innovation leaders is quite an honour” adds MacKenzie.

The delegates heard presentations from many experts in emerging technology such as: Siemens, ABB Robotics, Reko International Group Inc., Brave Control Solutions, Eagle Press and Dieffenbacher.

WEEDC Director of Business Retention and Expansion, Lee McGrath, says they play an important role in supporting businesses in the region as an international hub for automation.

“We are already planning some exciting additions to our signature event for next year,” adds McGrath.