Work to begin at Jackson Park and Remington Booster Park

Improvements are set to begin for two Windsor parks this month.

On Monday, April 8, work will start on the milling and resurfacing of the sports courts at Remington Booster Park at 2710 Lillian Avenue. Remington Park in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Google Maps)

Once construction is complete, the park will host six pickleball courts, two tennis courts and one basketball court. The construction is expected to take six weeks. Remington Booster Park will remain open, however, the courts will be closed during the work.

Later this month, restoration work will get underway on the historic Boer War Memorial in Jackson Park (125 Tecumseh Road East). Clifford Restoration Limited is handling the work, which will start on April 22 and take about five months to complete. Boer War Monument in Jackson Park in Windsor, Ont. (Source: City of Windsor)

The memorial structure will be closed during this time, however, Jackson Park will remain open.

Both Remington Booster Park and Jackson Park will remain open during construction, but users are asked to be cautious and avoid the construction area.