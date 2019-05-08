

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have now arrested a second suspect wanted in a human trafficking investigation.

Patrol officers responded to a complaint on April 27 after learning a man travelled to London and transported a teenage girl back to Windsor.

Police say their investigation revealed the girl began working in the sex trade, and a man and woman allegedly began controlling the teenager’s financial assets and movements

An arrest warrant was issued for Breyia Latouf of Windsor.

Police say the 23-year-old woman turned herself in on Tuesday morning for the offences of human trafficking, forcible confinement, material benefit resulting from human trafficking, and theft under $5,000.

Zuhair Gorges, 43, of Windsor was arrested on April 27 and is charged human trafficking, forcible confinement, material benefit resulting from human trafficking and theft under $5,000.

Police say the teenaged girl was connected with community partners to assist with her recovery.

Windsor police say they are committed to fighting human trafficking through intelligence-gathering, working cooperatively with other law enforcement and community partners to support victims, and enforcement efforts.