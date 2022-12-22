Winter storm warning in effect
Special weather statements have turned into winter storm watches and warnings across all of southern Ontario.
Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent are under a winter storm warning expected Friday into Saturday.
According to Environment Canada, winds could gust upwards of 100 km/h creating widespread blowing snow with wind chill values in the minus 20s.
The weather authority is asking people to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions approve saying, “visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.”
Thursday: Increasing cloudiness early this morning. 70 per cent chance of drizzle or rain this afternoon. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 6 this morning.
Thursday Night: Rain changing to snow before morning. Wind becoming west 40 km/h gusting to 70 near midnight. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 15 overnight.
Friday: Snow and blowing snow. Wind southwest 60 km/h gusting to 90. Temperature steady near minus 9. Wind chill minus 15 in the morning and minus 23 in the afternoon.
Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Blowing snow. Windy. High minus 7.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Windy. High minus 8.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 7.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 5.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More than $2.7M paid to 50 claimants of serious injury connected to a vaccine in Canada
According to new statistics, 50 claims of a serious and permanent injury connected to a vaccine authorized by Health Canada have been approved for compensation by Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program, which has approved or paid out $2.7 million in total since 2021.
Toronto and Vancouver airports warn of operational impacts today due to weather
A major winter storm bearing down on Toronto is adding to the calamity in Canadian airports already plagued by flight cancellations and delays set off early this week by heavy snow in Vancouver.
opinion | Why are real estate sales down in Canada?
The value of homes being sold is dropping as the demand for homes continues to fall. What’s driving this downward trend, though? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how higher interest rates are affecting home sales, outlines how much the real estate market has declined year-over-year, and outlines how it could affect you.
Canadians gleaned naval intelligence from Russian defector, newly released files show
Newly released archival records of the RCMP Security Service shed fresh light on a Russian defector's tragic odyssey, which made international headlines in the early 1970s.
How fast food chains, grocery stores are responding to Canada's plastics ban
As the first phase of Canada's single-use plastics ban comes into force, CTVNews.ca looks at how restaurants and grocery stores have been phasing out disposable bags, cutlery, and packaging.
Stores roll out Boxing Day sales early to woo customers after lacklustre Black Friday
Stores in Canada are gearing up for Boxing Day sales, with many rolling out deals early in the hopes of enticing budget-conscious shoppers.
Regulations for ban on foreign homebuyers announced, law coming into effect Jan. 1
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. has announced regulations for the ban on foreign homebuyers, which comes into effect on Jan. 1.
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer sued over Nazi flag claim
A lawyer who represented 'Freedom Convoy' organizers has been sued for defamation after alleging a Toronto consultant carried a Nazi flag to discredit protesters.
Zelenskyy's surprise visit to DC was months in the making
The idea of a daring wartime trip by Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington had percolated for some time before the surprise visit was revealed just hours ahead of the Ukrainian president's arrival.
Kitchener
Waterloo-Wellington expected to be hit with blizzard and winter storm over Christmas weekend
Snowfall may range from 5 to 50 cm across Waterloo region and Wellington County this Christmas weekend.
Police make arrest in Kitchener homicide investigation
Waterloo regional police say the suspect in a Kitchener homicide has been arrested in a “high-risk takedown” involving members of their emergency response team.
Tavistock family displaced by house fire
A Tavistock couple feels lucky to be alive after an early morning fire ripped through their home while they were still inside.
London
Blizzard and winter storm warnings in effect
Special weather statements have turned into winter storm and blizzard watches and warnings across all of southern Ontario. London-Middlesex, Elgin, Oxford and Sarnia-Lambton are under a winter storm warning while Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce are under a blizzard warning.
Man attends London, Ont. hospital with gunshot wound, police investigating
London police have launched a weapons investigating into a shooting after a man attended the hospital early Monday morning with an apparent gunshot wound.
London, Ont.'s Jessie Fleming named Canada Soccer player of the year for second straight time
Jessie Fleming has been named Canada Soccer's player of the year for the second year in a row. The 24-year old midfielder from London, Ont., shared the women's national team lead with five goals in 2022 and led the squad with 17 appearances and 1,420 minutes played.
Barrie
Weather Statement
Weather Statement | Wicked winter storm coming to town: Here's when and where to expect it
Residents are encouraged to reconsider any holiday travel plans as a significant winter storm moves into central Ontario this week with blizzard conditions, flash freezing, and rapidly plunging temperatures.
Here are the factors that lead to school bus cancellations
Rapidly changing weather conditions leave motorists at odds with Mother Nature, which is why the Simcoe County Bus Consortium says it follows strict protocols when determining when to cancel school buses.
Driver charged with 'No Clear View to Front' after collision in Innisfil
Police remind motorists to completely clear vehicles of snow and ice before hitting the roads after a collision in Innisfil Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
47-year-old man dies after snowmobile crash in Greater Sudbury
One person has died, his passenger has been left with minor injuries, following a snowmobile crash north of the Greater Sudbury community of Hanmer on Wednesday afternoon.
Two charged with manslaughter in Sudbury man's drug overdose death
Two men -- one from Waterloo and the other from Greater Sudbury -- are charged with manslaughter in an Aug. 17 overdose death, police say.
Ottawa
WINTER STORM WATCH
WINTER STORM WATCH | 'Beast of a storm' coming to Ottawa, threatening holiday travel plans
A major winter storm is expected to bring a dangerous mix of rain, snow, flash freezing and high winds to Ottawa and much of Ontario, threatening to disrupt holiday weekend travel plans.
-
NEW THIS MORNING | Things to do in Ottawa over the Christmas holidays
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa over the holidays.
-
Public service union to file labour board complaint over hybrid work plan
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says it is filing a labour board complaint against the federal government.
Toronto
Ontario braces for major winter storm, threatening holiday travel plans
Environment Canada says to avoid travel if possible as a winter storm bears down on Ontario, threatening holiday plans during one of the busiest travel times of the year.
-
The five people killed after a 73-year-old man went on a shooting rampage at his Toronto-area condo are being remembered as kind community members who were loved by their families.
-
Ontario fails to meet target of providing 8,000 kids funding for autism therapy
The Ontario government has failed to meet its target of providing funding for 8,000 children to receive core autism therapies by the end of the fall, though it won't say by how much.
Montreal
WEATHER WATCH
WEATHER WATCH | Major storm moving into Quebec Thursday night
A massive storm system, that is already causing travel chaos across parts of Canada and the United States, will be moving into Quebec tonight. The storm is set to bring a messy mix of heavy snow, pouring rain, freezing rain and powerful winds.
'Our sweet daughter': Funeral held for young Ukrainian girl killed in Montreal hit-and-run
A funeral was held at a Ukrainian church in Montreal on Wednesday morning for 7-year- old Mariia Legenkovska, who was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on Dec. 13.
-
Quebec ready to grant more than 8 million hours of health-care work to private agencies
Quebec's health network is planning to continue its dependence on private agencies. The Quebec government launched a call for tenders on Monday that would grant more than eight million hours of work per year to private agencies for nursing and assistance employees like nurse clinicians, nursing assistants, orderlies and auxiliary workers.
Atlantic
Nova Scotia emergency rooms closed for staffing shortages twice as often as last year
Emergency room closures due to staffing shortages in Nova Scotia have doubled year over year, a situation the province's health minister says shows that hospitals are being pushed to their limits.
-
Red Bank First Nation man, 60, dead after single-vehicle crash: N.B. RCMP
A 60-year-old man from Red Bank First Nation has died following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 425 in Boom Road, N.B.
-
Man charged after shots fired in Lower Clark’s Harbour: N.S. RCMP
A 52-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing firearms-related charges after an incident Tuesday evening in Lower Clark’s Harbour.
Winnipeg
Winnipeg neighbourhood a step closer to heritage designation; some fear it could hurt Infill
A Winnipeg neighbourhood, which has homes dating back more than one hundred years, is a step closer to having its look and feel protected.
-
City negotiating with activists blocking access to Winnipeg landfill
The City of Winnipeg is currently negotiating with activists who are blocking access to its only operating landfill, demanding searches for the remains of Indigenous women killed by an alleged serial killer.
-
Calgary
Calgary police shoot suspect in northwest parking garage
One man is in hospital in serious but stable condition after being shot by police during a late-night standoff in a northwest parking garage.
-
Hundreds of homes without water as crews scramble to repair burst pipes in freezing cold
Days into a freezing cold that is gripping the Prairies, Calgary is dealing with water main breaks all over the city.
-
'Worse than COVID': Pet charity says demand for food nearly doubled in 2022
Parachutes for Pets says inflation is forcing people from their homes and if they are lucky enough to find another residence, keeping a pet can require a $500 pet deposit.
Edmonton
Part of ceiling appears to collapse in West Edmonton Mall parkade
A section of ceiling in a West Edmonton Mall parkade appeared to have come down Wednesday night.
-
-
'We support choice': Alberta premier rejects nurses union demand for mask mandate
Danielle Smith will not be imposing a mask mandate in indoor public spaces over the holidays, despite a call from the United Nurses of Alberta (UNA) to do so.
Vancouver
More snow, travel troubles predicted as winter storm watch issued for Lower Mainland
As B.C.’s Lower Mainland struggles with the fallout from a significant snowfall and continues to see frigid temperatures, another blast of wintry weather is predicted to hit the region.
-
Passengers encouraged to sue after spending hours stuck on planes at YVR during snowstorm
An air passengers’ rights advocate is encouraging travellers to launch a class-action lawsuit after they were forced to sit in packed airplanes on the tarmac at the Vancouver airport for up to 12 hours during Monday night’s snowstorm.
-
300 complaints for snowy sidewalks in Vancouver, no fines
The City of Vancouver has received hundreds of complaints about people not clearing sidewalks after Tuesday’s snowfall.