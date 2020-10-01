WINDSOR, ONT. -- There was an assortment of reactions in Windsor-Essex after the U.S. presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Fabio Folino lives in Canada, but works the United States. He’s pleased with how Tuesday night’s presidential debate unfolded.

“Trump, he delivered his message. He got his base energized,” said Folino.

However, many feel quite the opposite.

“Whatever point of view they agree on, if they agree with Trump then go with Trump, if they don’t agree with him then they should go with his opponent,” said Carol.

“When you over talk and you just go blah, blah, blah. When you’ve got nothing to say then you’re probably covering up your lies,” said Tammy.

Mark Gaudette tells CTV News “Last night was not a surprise. We knew that Trump would talk over everyone and anyone and just a debacle. Hopefully the American people realize that and they get out there and vote and make these changes.”

Getting U.S. citizens living in Canada to vote is Beth Daly’s mission.

“Seventy per cent of our membership is actively engaged to do something, to hopefully to vote in the election,” said Daly.

As the chair of the Windsor chapter of Democrats Abroad, Daly has been reaching out to locals eligible to vote in the U.S. election on the process on casting a ballot.

“If all Americans, who are dual citizens living in Canada would get out and vote and they are eligible and all US citizens are eligible to vote, it could make a difference in the U.S. election,” she said.

Daly admits to being partisan, but was unimpressed with the overall tone of the debate.

“It wasn’t a debate. It was a petulant angry monstrous child, screaming and misbehaving,” said Daly.

Regardless of one’s political views, both Daly and Folino agree every vote counts.

“Everybody relax. Let’s not panic. Let’s not throw too much shade on our American brothers and sisters. We have enough problems up here on our own. Let’s not look down on our neighbors. Whoever they elect, let’s hang in there together,” said Folino.