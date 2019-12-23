WINDSOR -- A Windsor police officer with 20 years of seniority is facing two charges of theft under $5,000 in connection with a pair of incidents at the same location.

Police received a complaint from a business in the 7200 block of Tecumseh Road East in connection with incidents on Nov. 20 and Dec. 4.

Investigators identified the suspect as an active police officer, though both alleged incidents happened while he was off duty.

Ronald Bercovici was arrested on Saturday and charged with two counts of theft under $5,000.

He was released with a future court date of Feb. 4, 2020.

He has been assigned to administrative duties.