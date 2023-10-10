Windsor-wide food drive seeks to replenish food bank

The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope is recognizing World Homelessness Day with a Windsor-wide food drive and free BBQ to raise awareness.

Local community partners Loblaws, Tailgate Takeout, Windsor Police and LaSalle Police, the Salvation Army have organized “stuff a cruiser” and “stuff a tailgate” at various locations.

They are aiming to replenish the Salvation Army food bank service, having been low in supplies ever since the beginning of this year.

The food drive runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the BBQ is from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 355 Church Street parking lot.

Food Drive locations:

- 355 Church Street, Windsor (Salvation Army)

- 2430 Dougall Ave, Windsor (Superstore)

- 4371 Walker Rd, Windsor (Superstore)

- 400 Manning Rd, Tecumseh (Zehrs)

- 5890 Malden Rd, Windsor (Zehrs)

- 3975 Wyandotte St E, Windsor (Tony and Kathy No Frills)