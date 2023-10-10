Windsor

    • Windsor-wide food drive seeks to replenish food bank

    Community members line up for the Salvation Army barbecue in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Community members line up for the Salvation Army barbecue in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

    The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope is recognizing World Homelessness Day with a Windsor-wide food drive and free BBQ to raise awareness.

    Local community partners Loblaws, Tailgate Takeout, Windsor Police and LaSalle Police, the Salvation Army have organized “stuff a cruiser” and “stuff a tailgate” at various locations.

    They are aiming to replenish the Salvation Army food bank service, having been low in supplies ever since the beginning of this year.

    The food drive runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the BBQ is from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 355 Church Street parking lot.

    Food Drive locations:

    - 355 Church Street, Windsor (Salvation Army)

    - 2430 Dougall Ave, Windsor (Superstore)

    - 4371 Walker Rd, Windsor (Superstore)

    - 400 Manning Rd, Tecumseh (Zehrs)

    - 5890 Malden Rd, Windsor (Zehrs)

    - 3975 Wyandotte St E, Windsor (Tony and Kathy No Frills)

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Live updates following Hamas attack in Israel

    On Day 4 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war, many countries are grappling with missing and killed nationals in the latest Israel-Palestinian war that has already claimed at least 1,600 lives, and is only expected to escalate.

    BREAKING

    BREAKING RCMP launches investigation into Ontario's Greenbelt scandal

    The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating the Ontario government's decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for development. A spokesperson confirmed the news with CTV News Toronto Tuesday afternoon.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News