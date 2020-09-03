WINDSOR, ONT. -- A virtual candidates debate for Windsor’s Ward 7 by-election is planned for Wednesday evening.

The Canadian Federation of University Women Windsor is organizing the event.

About a dozen candidates are seeking the council seat left vacant after former councillor Irek Kusmierczyk stepped down to become the Liberal MP for Windsor-Tecumseh.

Advance polls will be held Sept. 29 and 30 and again on Oct. 1 and 3 — with voting day scheduled for Monday, Oct. 5.