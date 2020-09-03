Advertisement
Windsor Ward 7 candidate debate to be held online next week
Published Thursday, September 3, 2020 7:47PM EDT
Windsor city hall in Windsor, Ont., on March 25, 2020. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A virtual candidates debate for Windsor’s Ward 7 by-election is planned for Wednesday evening.
The Canadian Federation of University Women Windsor is organizing the event.
About a dozen candidates are seeking the council seat left vacant after former councillor Irek Kusmierczyk stepped down to become the Liberal MP for Windsor-Tecumseh.
Advance polls will be held Sept. 29 and 30 and again on Oct. 1 and 3 — with voting day scheduled for Monday, Oct. 5.