WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Spitfires will have a top-five pick in this year’s OHL priority selection draft.

In the first-ever OHL draft lottery, the Spitfires landed the number four overall pick.

“The lottery worked out in our favour,” says General Manager Bill Bowler.

“We weren’t expecting a top 10 pick, let alone a top five,” he says.

Bowler says the team hopes to draft an impact player who can contribute immediately.

The Sudbury Wolves will have the first pick overall.

The draft takes place June 4th and 5th.

The 2020-2021 hockey season was officially cancelled last month, due to COVID-19.