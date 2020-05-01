Windsor speller earns WFCU scholarship after COVID-19 cancels Scripps National Bee
Published Friday, May 1, 2020 2:25PM EDT Last Updated Friday, May 1, 2020 2:41PM EDT
Giovanna Patcas is pictured with her trophy following her win at the 2020 WFCU Scripps Regional Spelling Bee on March 8, 2020. (Source: The WFCU)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The champion of the WFCU Scripps Regional Spelling Bee is being rewarded with a $2,500 scholarship by the credit union after a trip to Washington, D.C was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
On Friday, Giovanna Patcas was presented with the cheque from Windsor Family Credit Union (WFCU) in a video call meeting with representatives from the credit union and media present.
More to come.
