WINDSOR, ONT. -- The champion of the WFCU Scripps Regional Spelling Bee is being rewarded with a $2,500 scholarship by the credit union after a trip to Washington, D.C was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

On Friday, Giovanna Patcas was presented with the cheque from Windsor Family Credit Union (WFCU) in a video call meeting with representatives from the credit union and media present.

More to come.