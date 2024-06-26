WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor skyline featured in medals for city’s first half marathon

    Windsor Waterfront Half Marathon/5 km medal. (Source: Windsor Waterfront Half Marathon/5 km) Windsor Waterfront Half Marathon/5 km medal. (Source: Windsor Waterfront Half Marathon/5 km)
    Windsor’s skyline is featured on the medals for the inaugural Windsor Waterfront half marathon and 5 km.

    The medals feature a colourful ribbon, holding the medal in place, along with the skyline and title of the event.

    The t-shirts runners will wear look similar, with the same colourful logo along the left side of the white base.

    Windsor Waterfront Half Marathon/5 km T-shirt. (Source: Windsor Waterfront Half Marathon/5 km)

    The run will take place Sept. 14, 2025, starting and ending in front of Caesars Windsor on Riverside Drive, travel to the Hiram Walkers Arch, then turn around and hustle over to Sandwich Town before returning to the casino.

    Organizers are targeting runners from the Detroit area and up the 401 to Toronto. They said the flat course is great for runners looking to set a personal best.

    Early bird registration begins July 1 on Race Roster, taking place throughout the month of July.

