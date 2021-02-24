WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 21-year-old Kippen man was handed a hefty speeding fine after police say he was going over double the speed limit in a community safety zone in Ridgetown.

A Chatham-Kent police officer with the Traffic Unit says the vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed on Main Street East on Monday afternoon.

The officer recorded the man driving 89 kilometres per hour in a 40km/hr community safety zone.

The man was charged with speeding and issued a $718 ticket.