WINDSOR, ONT. -- Police say a 20-year-old Windsor resident is facing racing charges after getting caught going 180 kilometres per hour on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

A Chatham-Kent OPP officer on patrol along Highway 401 near the Queens Line exit noticed a vehicle moving at a high rate of speed on Saturday.

Police say the vehicle was clocked going well over 180-km/hr in the posted 100-km/hr zone.

The driver, a 20-year-old Windsor resident, was charged with racing a motor vehicle. They are scheduled to appear in court on July 15 to answer to the charge.

This charge includes an immediate seven-day vehicle impoundment.