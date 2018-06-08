

The City of Windsor’s recreation department is holding two open houses to gather information on recreation in the city.

City officials want to know what you like, might like and even might like to see changed.

Everything is on the table from services to amenities, programs to facilities.

The first open house is from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Devonshire Mall on Tuesday, June 12.

The second open house is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Windsor International Aquatic Centre on Tuesday, June 12.

City staff will be on hand to listen to ideas and discuss options as they move to create a recreation master plan.

The city also has a survey ready to gather your input from home, your phone, one of our open house’s or wherever is most convenient to you.