WINDSOR -- The region's first baby of the decade officially came into the world early Wednesday morning.

The OB unit at Windsor Regional Hospital welcomed a little girl, Ariah Knelsen.

She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 19 inches long.

The baby was born New Year's day at 4:07 a.m.

"She's beautiful. I love her very much," says her mother Trudy Knelsen. The 21-year-old and the baby’s father, Issac, are first time parents.

"She has my nose when I was a baby, other than that she looks like him," says Knelson.

Trudy tells CTV News her water broke at her Leamington home at the strike of midnight and that doctors had to perform a C-section after the baby’s heart rate dropped unexpectedly.

Staff at Windsor Regional are helping the pair settle into their new roles gifting the parents a basket full of goodies to take home.