

CTV Windsor





Anyone needing emergency room services at Windsor Regional Hospital can expect longer than normal wait times due to a “dramatic surge” in patient volumes.

Hospital officials warned of the increased wait times early Tuesday morning as staff members were informed that the last 24-48 hours had seen both the Met and Ouellette Campus operate at overcapacity.

In an email to staff President and CEO David MUSYJ noted that they are seeing an increase in patients suffering from flu symptoms, and respiratory issues.

The Met Campus is currently at 118 per cent capacity and the Ouellette Campus is at 104 per cent.

MUSJY noted that the buildup of patients has been constant since the new year but that the last 24-48 hours has seen a dramatic increase.