

CTV Windsor





After a slight delay, Windsor Regional Hospital received its new PET/CT Saturday morning.

The 68,000-pound machine was supposed to arrive at the hospital Friday, but was held back due a customs issues at the border.

The diagnostic machine will prevent hundreds of local patients from having to drive up the 401 to Mississauga, London or Hamilton to get a scan, which is primarily used for cancer diagnoses.

Following staff training over the next few weeks, the scanner will begin providing more than 600 scans every year with the first patient scheduled for mid-May.

The Ministry of Health is picking up the entire cost of the $3.5-million scanner.