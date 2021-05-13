WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 19-year-old from LaSalle is facing stunt driving charges after driving nearly 80 km over the speed limit.

The Windsor Police Traffic Unit stopped the vehicle travelling 179 km/hr on the E.C. Row Expressway.

The man had his license suspended and his vehicle impounded for seven days.

Police are reminding the public that “traffic safety is everyone’s responsibility” and to slow down and drive safe.