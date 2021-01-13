Advertisement
Windsor police seize drugs and gun after trafficking investigation
A Windsor police cruiser sits outside of headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, June 24, 2019. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police have charged two Toronto men after seizing drugs and a gun following an investigation.
In November of 2020, the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit launched an investigation involving the suspected trafficking of illicit drugs in Windsor.
During the course of the investigation, two adults were identified as suspects in the operation.
On Friday around 7:45 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle both suspects were arrested without incident.
After further investigation, officers say they located and seized a quantity of illicit drugs and a loaded firearm. The seized firearm had been reported stolen from another jurisdiction.
Christopher Boglis, 31, from Toronto, is charged with:
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - cocaine
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - oxycodone
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm - handgun
- Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Device - magazine
- Unsafe Storage of Firearm
- Unauthorized Possession of Firearm in a Motor Vehicle
- Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
- Possession of Weapon Obtained by Commission of Offence
Abbas Ibrahim, 27, from Toronto, is charged with:
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - cocaine
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - oxycodone
- Fail to Comply with Release Order
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm - handgun
- Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Device - magazine
- Unsafe Storage of a Firearm
- Unauthorized Possession of Firearm in a Motor Vehicle
- Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.