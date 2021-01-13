WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police have charged two Toronto men after seizing drugs and a gun following an investigation.

In November of 2020, the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit launched an investigation involving the suspected trafficking of illicit drugs in Windsor.

During the course of the investigation, two adults were identified as suspects in the operation.

On Friday around 7:45 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle both suspects were arrested without incident.

After further investigation, officers say they located and seized a quantity of illicit drugs and a loaded firearm. The seized firearm had been reported stolen from another jurisdiction.

Christopher Boglis, 31, from Toronto, is charged with:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - cocaine

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - oxycodone

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm - handgun

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Device - magazine

Unsafe Storage of Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm in a Motor Vehicle

Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Possession of Weapon Obtained by Commission of Offence

Abbas Ibrahim, 27, from Toronto, is charged with:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - cocaine

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - oxycodone

Fail to Comply with Release Order

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm - handgun

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Device - magazine

Unsafe Storage of a Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm in a Motor Vehicle

Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.