Windsor police seek suspect in downtown area stabbing

Windsor police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to a stabbing on Brant Street Thursday afternoon.

Police say officers were called to the 700 block of Brant Street near Louis Avenue around 12 p.m. for an assault.

A 51-year-old man had been stabbed in a targeted incident, police say. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police had Marentette Avenue from Assumption Street to Wyandotte Street closed as well as Brant Street from Louis Avenue to Parent Avenue during the investigation.

The public was asked to avoid the area.

Investigators have identified the suspect as 38-year-old David Nelson.

He is described as a white man, about 5’7” and 180 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the immediate area of the incident to check their security camera or dashcams for evidence.

Anyone with surveillance footage or information on Nelson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com