Windsor police seek 'armed and dangerous' suspect after shots fired in east end

A 24-year-old who allegedly pointed a gun at a camera on social media is wanted by Windsor police for a number of firearm-related charged.

Police say the suspect’s social media post was reported to officers Saturday.

Through investigation, police found days before the incident online, the suspect allegedly fired a shot at a home in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Robinet Road.

The incident was not reported to police right away and injuries were reported.

Police have identified the suspect as David ‘Ivan’ Trombley from Windsor.

He is wanted for:

Possession of a restricted firearm without a licence

Discharge of a firearm into a place

Careless use of a firearm

Possession of a loaded firearm

Mischief under $5,000

Failure to comply with a release order

Possession of a firearm while prohibited

Trombley should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, please contact police immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com