Windsor police raid magic mushroom dispensary

Windsor police conducted a raid of a magic mushroom dispensary Thursday afternoon, nearly a week after it popped up downtown.

Undercover officers were on scene around 1 p.m. as part of the search warrant execution at the Ouellette Avenue shop.

FunGuyz, opened last week and is currently occupying the former space of Roti Bowl & Soul. Magic mushrooms are only legal in Canada with a prescription, which FunGuyz does not require.

Co-Owner Edmunds Gordans told CTV News in an interview Tuesday, its other 10 locations are constantly raided by police.

This is a developing story, more details to come.