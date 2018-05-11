

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man faces a long list of theft and fraud-related charges after a series of car thefts dating back to March.

On March 23, patrol officers met with a complainant who advised his wallet had been stolen from his unlocked vehicle overnight. He also noticed that his bank card was fraudulently used earlier that morning at two separate locations.

On April 14, police received a call for a similar incident, with the complainant advising his wallet was stolen from his unlocked car – with his cards used at a convenience store.

On May 10, officers from the property crimes unit were in the area of Ouellette Avenue and Ellis Street East when the recognized the suspect from those incidents. He was placed under arrest without incident.

Christopher Nelson, a 34-year-old Windsor man, is charged with several theft and fraud related charges including:

Theft

Unauthorized use of Credit Card Data

Fraud

Use stolen Credit Card

Possession of Stolen Property

The Windsor Police Service would like to remind the public that it is recommended not to leave valuables inside a vehicle while parked.