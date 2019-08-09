

Windsor police have made an arrest and have issued a warrant for a second suspect in connection with gunfire in the city back in March.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired outside a business in the 1100 block of Wyandotte Street West early in the morning on March 1.

Witnesses told police a fight escalated and two men both pulled out handguns and fired off one round before fleeing the area.

No one was hurt, and police have been looking for the suspects since.

On May 19, patrol officers located and arrested a man near the 100 block of Wyandotte Street East.

Xavien Williams, 23, of Scarborough has been charged with possession of dangerous weapons, pointing a firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited and two counts of breach of recognizance.

Police have also identified a second suspect.

Aisa Husaini, 27, from York Region is wanted for charges including possession of dangerous weapons and pointing a firearm.

Police believe Husaini may be in Hamilton or the GTA but he also has ties to London and may be driving a black Volkswagen sedan.

Police say Husaini is considered armed and dangerous.

If you do spot him or know his whereabouts, police say do not approach him but call authorities instead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com