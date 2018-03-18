Windsor police investigating store robbery
Windsor police investigate a robbery in the 3800 block of Walker Road on Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
AM 800
Published Sunday, March 18, 2018 10:58AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 18, 2018 2:56PM EDT
Windsor Police are investigating an early morning robbery Sunday.
Police attended the 3800 block of Walker Road near Airport Road just after 5 a.m.
They say a suspect entered a convenience store demanding money.
Police say no weapon was seen.
The investigation is ongoing.