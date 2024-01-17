WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor police inspector charged with discreditable conduct

    File image of a Windsor police uniform. (CTV News Windsor) File image of a Windsor police uniform. (CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    A Windsor police inspector has been charged with discreditable conduct under the Ontario Police Services Act.

    Insp. Ed Armstrong is accused of acting in a manner that has the potential to bring disrepute to and undermine public confidence in the Windsor Police Service, according to a news release issued on Wednesday.

    Police said the allegations of misconduct surfaced last year, and a request was subsequently made to Peel Regional Police to conduct a comprehensive investigation to ensure a transparent and impartial process.

    Armstrong, a member of the Windsor Police Service since 1998, has been reassigned to alternate duties pending the outcome of the PSA proceedings.

    Police said this case is unrelated to the investigation announced Tuesday by the Special Investigations Unit.

    As the matter is now before the tribunal, the Windsor Police Service will not comment or release further information at this time.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Record number of invasive strep infections noted in Canada

    Canada's public health agency says it's logged a record spike in a potentially severe type of strep infection, particularly in children under 15. Officials identified the illness -- invasive group A streptococcus -- as 'a priority for monitoring and control.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News