Windsor police inspector charged with discreditable conduct

A Windsor police inspector has been charged with discreditable conduct under the Ontario Police Services Act.

Insp. Ed Armstrong is accused of acting in a manner that has the potential to bring disrepute to and undermine public confidence in the Windsor Police Service, according to a news release issued on Wednesday.

Police said the allegations of misconduct surfaced last year, and a request was subsequently made to Peel Regional Police to conduct a comprehensive investigation to ensure a transparent and impartial process.

Armstrong, a member of the Windsor Police Service since 1998, has been reassigned to alternate duties pending the outcome of the PSA proceedings.

Police said this case is unrelated to the investigation announced Tuesday by the Special Investigations Unit.

As the matter is now before the tribunal, the Windsor Police Service will not comment or release further information at this time.