Windsor police officer under investigation for allegation of sexual assault

A Windsor police officer is under investigation for allegation of sexual assault.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) learned of the allegation on Jan. 14 and launched the investigation.

The SIU will not provide the officers name or rank.

“This is because the release of information related to investigations of sexual assault allegations is associated with a risk of further deterring what is already an under-reported crime and undermining the heightened privacy interests of the involved parties, most emphatically, the complainants,” SIU spokesperson Kristy Denette said in a news release Tuesday.

Denette does say the allegations are “said to have occurred” between 2011 and 2023.

CTV News has reached out to the Windsor Police Service for comment.

Sgt. Kent Rice, president of the Windsor Police Association, declined to comment as the matter is now in the hands of the SIU.