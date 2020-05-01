WINDSOR, ONT. -- An intruder who allegedly forced his way into a Walkerville house while the resident was home has been arrested by Windsor police.

Patrol officers were dispatched to a home in the 900 block of Marion Avenue for a report of a home invasion at approximately 9 p.m. on April 12.

Police said the complainant told officers that an unknown man “forced his way inside the home and demanded items from the resident.”

When the victim told the intruder they were calling the police, the suspect threw their phone to the ground. Police say the suspect pushed the victim to the ground, but no injuries were sustained.

The suspect then quickly left the home with a woman who was waiting outside.

Officers from the major crimes branch continued the investigation and discovered the suspect had used the victim’s bank cards at multiple locations in the city and were able to identify the suspect.

Police located the suspect on Tuesday around 6:15 p.m. in the area of St. Luke Road and Alice Street,where they arrested him without incident.

Matthew Hamilton, a 35-year-old man from Windsor, has been charged with robbery, break and enter, and numerous fraud related offences.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.