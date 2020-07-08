WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor’s Mayor feels municipalities, like Windsor, are being shut out of the Province’s COVID-19 Economic Recovery Act 2020 and the Federal Government’s fiscal snapshot for the nation which was tabled on Wednesday.

In a statement sent to CTV Windsor, Drew Dilkens says neither government took the opportunity to put money forward to support municipal governments coping with local budget pressures that the pandemic has caused for cities and towns across the province.

Dilkens comments in the statement, “our Fiscal Update Report to Windsor City Council next Monday outlines how we have already managed to find $17 million in savings within our internal budgets, but this still leaves $30 million that we expect the higher orders of government to cover.”

However, a letter from the province’s Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark says his government recognizes the role that municipalities have in restarting the economy.

“We are also continuing to negotiate with our federal partners to ensure communities across Ontario receive the urgent financial support they need,” Clark said in the letter,

Still, Dilkens says while upper levels of governments have put forward billions in new spending to support workers, businesses, farmers, and charities, municipalities have been left high and dry.

Dilkens worries both levels of government have not been able to reach a fair deal for local governments and is concerned ratepayers will be left to pick up the bills.

The mayor says he’s calling on Ottawa and Queens Park to set aside differences and will be reaching out to members of parliament to explain the city’s position.