A Windsor man will stand trial for the fatal shooting of a teenager.

David Formosa, 46, was arrested in February of 2017.

Police were initially called to Windsor Regional Hospital when a young man showed up with a gunshot wound.

19-year-old Dallas Nelson later died in hospital from his injuries.

Formosa was initially charged with first degree murder.

But as AM800 News reports, the judge in the preliminary hearing ruled there was sufficient evidence to go to trial but on a charge of second degree murder.

A date for trial will be set next month.