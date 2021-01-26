WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor man facing sexual assault charges has been arrested for a second offence since an investigation was launched in September.

Windsor police launched an investigation regarding a sexual assault report in September when officers identified and arrested a suspect on Sept. 21 without incident.

Police continued with the investigation and more information revealed there was a possibility of more victims.

The suspect was arrested again in relation to sexual assault allegations on Monday.

Police say the offender was in a position of trust and authority within the community at the time of the incidents and both victims were under the age of 18 at the time.

Windsor man, Kurt Lindo, 34, is facing four counts of sexual assault and four counts of sexual interference.

Investigators believe there could be more victims.

The Special Victims Unit continues to actively investigate.

Police say in an effort to protect the identity of the victims as well as the integrity of the investigation no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4800, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com