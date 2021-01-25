WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor man convicted of murder is expected to learn his sentence next week.

Habibullah “Danny” Ahmadi, 24, was convicted of second murder for the October 2017 murder of Sara Ann Widholm.

Widholm was attacked on the Ganatchio Trail and suffered such serious injuries.

The 75-year-old was in a persistent vegetative state for 14 months until she died.

Ahmadi’s defence lawyer Patricia Brown is seeking a term of parole ineligibility of 10 years. Brown says the crown is asking for a term of 14 to 17 years before Ahmadi can seek parole.

Justice Bruce Thomas is scheduled to give Ahmadi his sentence on Feb. 4.