Windsor police say a 48-year-old has been charged with assaulting officers after getting caught attempting to break into a vehicle downtown.

On Monday around 10:30 a.m., officers were called the area of McEwan Avenue and Pelletier Street for a report of a suspicious person using tools in an attempt to gain access to a vehicle.

Officers say they arrived in the area within three minutes, observed a man matching the description standing next to a vehicle with tools in his hands, and a T-handle tool was protruding from the vehicle door.

Officers approached the suspect to investigate, however he fled from officers on foot.

After a brief foot chase, officers attempted to apprehend and arrest the suspect in the area of Curry Avenue and Pelletier Street.

Police say the suspect was uncooperative and refused to put down the tools he still had in his possession.

While attempting to place the suspect in handcuffs, officers say the suspect continued to resist arrest and a conductive energy weapon was deployed. The suspect was secured in handcuffs and arrested.

Through investigation and search of the suspect, officers seized a knife, pliers, coat hanger, keys, and a T-handle tool that was located still inside the window of the damaged vehicle.

Orest Kozub, 48, from Windsor, is charged with mischief under $5,000, possess break and enter tools, assault peace officer x2 and resist peace officer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.