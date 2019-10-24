TECUMSEH, Ont. -- A Windsor man has now been charged in connection with a serious crash on Highway 3 in Tecumseh.

Michael Rudge, 36, is charged with careless driving causing bodily harm and operation of a motor vehicle without insurance.

The OPP allege two vehicles collided at the intersection of Highway 3 and Walker Road around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 25.

Both drivers and a passenger in one vehicle were transported to hospital following the collision.

Barry Lemire and his 28-year-old son Justin of Maidstone were on their way to help a friend when they were injured in the crash.

“It's like a bad dream you just can't get out of once this happens,” said Lemire. “Seeing your son laying there not talking and looking, and bleeding, because in that moment I knew our life changed in a minute.”

Sally Lemire said her son was taken off life support the following day but remained in hospital for a week before returning home where he is now recovering.

Justin suffered fractures in the base of his skull and up to eight brain bleeds.

His family says he still has a long road of recovery ahead.