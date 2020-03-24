WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 40-year-old Windsor man is facing charges after a police standoff.

Officers responded to a residence located in the 1300 block of Rooney Street for a report of a disturbance taking place inside a residence on Sunday around 7:15 p.m.

On Monday around 12:30 p.m., police say the involved barricaded man exited the contained residence and was arrested without incident.

Detectives from the Windsor Police Service Major Crime Branch applied for and received judicial authorization to search the home.

Members of the Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

Police seized a number of items as evidence connected to the incident.

The standoff between police and the suspect lasted 17 hours.

Officers say patient and professional police work led to a peaceful and safe resolution.

Windsor police are thanking OPP for their assistance during the incident.

Kevin McCandless, 40, from Windsor, is charged with assault, two counts of uttering threats, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, mischief (property damage) under $5,000 and breach of probation.

