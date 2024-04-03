WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor man arrested near Huntsville, Ont.

    A 40-year-old Windsor man and a 31-year-old Whitby woman are facing numerous charges following a routine traffic stop north of Huntsville.

    Almaguin Highlands OPP stopped a vehicle for speeding in Strong Township Saturday night, eventually resulting in a search of the vehicle and the arrest of the occupants.

    Police seized cocaine, methamphetamine, hydromorphine and fentanyl with a street value of about 10-thousand-dollars, along with approximately $1,700 in cash.

    They also seized a loaded rifle, ammunition, brass knuckles, break and enter tools, numerous knives and a mask.

