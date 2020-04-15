WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say a Windsor man has been charged related to a stabbing in east Windsor.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Westminster Boulevard around 3:40 a.m. on Wednesday for a report of a man who was hurt.

Upon arrival, officers found two men in the roadway.

Police say one man was exhibiting assaultive and aggressive behaviour toward officers and the other was suffering from a number of stab wounds.

Officers say they had to use a Taser to gain control of the first man and he was subsequently arrested.

The victim was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Investigation revealed that there was an altercation at a residence in the area which lead them outside into the roadway. The men knew each other, say police.

The immediate area and residence were taped off for further examination by the Forensic Identification Unit.

The Major Crimes Branch is in the early stages of an actively investigating and charges are anticipated.

Westminster Boulevard was closed in both directions between Tecumseh Road and Adstoll Avenue.

Chase Binns, 20, from Windsor, is charged with aggravated assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.