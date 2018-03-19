

CTV Windsor





A 51-year-old Windsor man has been arrested after a convenience store robbery on Walker Road.

Patrol officers were dispatched to a convenience store located in the 3800 block of Walker Road for a robbery that just occurred on Sunday around 5 a.m.

Investigation revealed that a suspect entered the store with his identity concealed and demanded cash.

Police say he quickly left the store with a quantity of money and was last seen going northbound.

Through the investigation, officers learned that a possible suspect got into a vehicle, which was subsequently located and stopped at a nearby motel.

The occupant matched the description of the alleged suspect from the robbery and he was placed under arrest without incident.

Randal Mallat, 51, from Windsor is charged with robbery and wear disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.