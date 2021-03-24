WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor hospitality worker is celebrating after winning $100,000 with an instant ticket.

James O’Connor won $100,000 with Instant Wild Side.

The 52-year-old said he was at home enjoying a coffee and playing his tickets.

“The first number I revealed matched – I was in shock,” said O’Connor.

The married father said he woke up his son and said, “I’ll give you $500 if you verify this number for me!”

James said he plans to save some of his winnings for retirement and pay some bills.

“I also want to landscape our yard, buy some land out east and find a way to give back to our community,” he said. “You always want to win, but never really expect it. I’ve dreamt about it for so long – my mind was racing with all good things.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on Riverside Drive East in Windsor.