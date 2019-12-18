WINDSOR -- A high school basketball game in Windsor was suspended after someone sprayed suspected bear spray.

The game between the Holy Names Knights and Kennedy Clippers came to an abrupt end on Tuesday night.

Referees noticed a commotion at the east side of the Holy Names gym.

Witnesses say someone sprayed a type of mace or bear spray.

It is unknown where the noxious substance was released, but a witness says it was sprayed outside near the door.

The Clippers were leading 45-20 when the name was called. There was just over two minutes left in the third quarter.