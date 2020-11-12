WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor firefighters were on scene at a blaze near downtown Thursday afternoon.

Crews responded to the call for an upgraded house fire at Church Street and Vera Place around 3 p.m.

“We were outside having a smoke and then we saw some smoke! There was some guys working on the house, they were downstairs, the smoke was coming from upstairs and they didn’t seem to do anything about it,” said neighbour Dane Renaud.

So, Renaud tells CTV News he called 911.

Firefighters say the blaze started on the second floor of a nine-unit residential dwelling. Everyone inside is now displaced.

Crews on scene of an upgraded house fire at Church and Vera. Please stay away from the area. *JL — Windsor Fire (@WindsorFire1) November 12, 2020

It appeared there were some renovations were taking place.

There were no injuries reported, and the fire caused just $5,000 in damage.

“So we came in, we put the fire out real quick, there was just on the interior wall up on the second floor on the address side and we’ve secured the gas and the hydro to the building as of now,” said Matt Emery, District Chief, Windsor Fire and Rescue.

Officials say the fire appears to be accidental.