

CTV Windsor





The Windsor-Essex Therapeutic Riding Association has received support from the Solcz Family Foundation.

The foundation has donated $250,000 so that WETRA can complete its Barnyard Friends project.

The expansion to the facility will include accessible pathways to horse corrals, fenced pasture and water sources for therapy horses.

There will also be improvements to the visual landscape and a shaded outdoor learning space.

“The Solcz Family Foundation is thrilled to partner with WETRA on this exciting project,” says executive director Kyrsten Solcz. “This grant will assist them in building an outdoor space that will be more accessible for the children and horses they serve and provide a natural and tranquil environment to carry out their programming.”

The Solcz Family Foundation’s mission is to improve the welfare of the Windsor-Essex community, and in particular, focus on supporting projects and programs in social services that provide opportunities for children and youth.

“WETRA is leading such impactful work in the Windsor-Essex community and the Solcz Family Foundation is proud to support,” says Solcz.