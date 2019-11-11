WINDSOR - Residents from Windsor and surrounding communities have joined Canadians across the country Monday to remember and honour those who fought, and the many who died, defending our country.

The HMCS Hunter will host a Day Service at the Cenotaph located at City Hall Square. However that is just one of many ceremonies being held in our region this morning.

Leamington, Amherstburg, LaSalle, Essex, and Comber all have ceremonies today. A full list can be found here.

Remembrance Day is held on Novemeber 11 to commemorate the armistice between the Allies and Germany that ended the First World War. It took effect on November 11th at 11 a.m.

Thousands are expected to attend the ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Julie Payette will lay wreaths in memory of those who died serving Canada.

With Files from the Canadian Press.