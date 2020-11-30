WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Essex Humane Society is celebrating ‘Cyber Meownday’ for those looking to add a new furry friend to the family.

Before COVID-19, the humane society says the idea of virtual adoptions was relatively unheard of, now its reminding people they can find the newest addition to their household online.

"Planning some Cyber Monday online shopping? Apparently there's a wish list with items that me and my friends need while we're waiting for our new homes." ��Skittle



"Planning some Cyber Monday online shopping? Apparently there's a wish list with items that me and my friends need while we're waiting for our new homes." — Skittle

Since the pandemic, shelters across North America are “thinking more outside the box” and have learned that an online adoption process can be just as effective as in-person.

To date, the humane society says it has adopted out 2,285 animals, with more than 1,700 of these adoptions having been “virtual.”