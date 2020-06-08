WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports there are nine new cases of COVID-19 in the region and no additional deaths.

According to numbers released Friday morning, the total has reached 1023, including 577 people who have recovered.

Two new cases are healthcare workers, two are in the agri-farm sector, two are in the community and three are pending investigation.

The number of deaths in Windsor-Essex remains at 67. Forty-nine deaths are related to residents in long-term care homes. There are no long-term care facilities still experiencing outbreaks.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the health unit won’t be doing the daily Facebook live updates anymore. There will be three sessions this week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Next week there will be one Facebook live session on Friday.

“We are committed to share important information that is coming our way,” says Ahmed.

He says the only difference is they will be hosting the Facebook live sessions on Fridays, rather than on a daily basis.

“We started these updates on Monday March 16 and they’ve evolved an improved over time,” says health unit CEO Theresa Marentette. “As we are now firmly in Phase 1 of reopening the economy and public health updates and new information has slowed, the health unit also needs to adjust to this new normal.”

The statistics will still be updated in the health unit’s website.