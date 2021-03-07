WINDSOR, ONT -- If you still have questions and concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine the Windsor Essex Community Health Centre (weCHC) say they want to hear from you.

Instead of an in-person town hall meeting, they are hosting two virtual educational sessions.

The first is this upcoming Thursay March 11, at 6 p.m.

The second is on Friday, March 26 at 9 a.m.

You must register online.