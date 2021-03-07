Advertisement
Windsor Essex Community Health Centre to hold educational virtual sessions to talk COVID-19 vaccine
Published Sunday, March 7, 2021 1:54PM EST Last Updated Monday, March 8, 2021 9:14AM EST
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT -- If you still have questions and concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine the Windsor Essex Community Health Centre (weCHC) say they want to hear from you.
Instead of an in-person town hall meeting, they are hosting two virtual educational sessions.
The first is this upcoming Thursay March 11, at 6 p.m.
The second is on Friday, March 26 at 9 a.m.
You must register online.