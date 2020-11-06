The Unemployed Help Centre’s 2020 Coats for Kids campaign is launching with program changes due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign will once again distribute warm coats to those in need, after initially being in jeopardy due to health concerns around the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The program will see fundamental changes, but the fact of the matter is that young people in need in Windsor and Essex County will be able to receive a coat to keep them warm through the winter,” said a news release from UHC.

As has been the case in past years, this year’s campaign will not be collecting or distributing new and gently used coats on-site. UHC has established a voucher system for the coats that will be put into effect at participating local retailers.

The agency says it is working closely with the Greater Essex County District School Board and the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board to identify children and youth in need of a winter coat. The school boards will send referrals for a coat to UHC and a voucher will be issued to the child/family.

“In the past few weeks, our Coats for Kids team has been working so hard to conceptualize changes to this year’s campaign so that we follow stringent safety protocols while still delivering the outcomes the public has come to expect,” said June Muir, UHC’s chief executive officer. “We are so grateful to be partnering with the public and Catholic boards in order to be able to distribute this year.”

Muir says she knows this will be a learning process as they undertake the referral and voucher system, but their goal remains to help as many children as possible and ensure they are warm through the winter.

Since donated coats will not be accepted this year, the program is in urgent need of monetary donations in order for the coats to be purchased through the voucher system.

Peter Pellerito, chairperson of the Unifor Local 444 Retirees Council, announced a donation of $2,000 on behalf of the retirees group to kick off the campaign.

“We’re very concerned about our community and those in need, especially this year” said Pellerito. “We knew donating to Coats for Kids was a good use of our money and that this donation would be impactful. But we all need to come together to make Coats for Kids a reality this year.”

Anyone wishing to donate to the 2020 Coats for Kids campaign can phone UHC at 519.944.4900 or visit www.uhc.ca and leave a note in the comment field that the donation is for this program. Local retailers interested in partnering with UHC on this year’s campaign can phone 519.944.4900 ext 166.