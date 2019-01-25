

CTV Windsor





A Windsor YMCA program that helps people with disabilities with employment is getting $900,000 from the federal government.

Kate Young, parliamentary secretary to Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility, visited two Windsor organizations Friday whose projects have received financial support from the Government of Canada.

Young’s first stop was at the Windsor branch of the YMCA of Southwestern Ontario, where she announced over $900,000 in continuation funding for the Y Opportunities Employment Support Program.

The program assists persons with disabilities who face barriers to employment.

“This funding allows us to have a huge impact in our community, assisting individuals with self-identified disabilities who face barriers to employment, and helping participants discover new skills and refine existing ones,” says Andrew Lockie, CEO of YMCA of Southwestern Ontario.

Over a six-week period, the program provides supports to participants that include needs assessments, counselling, case management, and employability and skills-building workshops.

Upon completion, participants are paired with a paid job opportunity and additional support is provided to encourage long-term job retention.

Funding for the project comes in part from the Government of Canada’s Opportunities Fund for Persons with Disabilities (OF).

Young also visited the Riverside Minor Baseball Club to announce $100,000 in government support through the Enabling Accessibility Fund (EAF).

With this investment, the baseball club will have a fully accessible sport field that will meet the needs of persons with disabilities.

The Parliamentary Secretary also announced additional government funding through the EAF to support the University of Windsor by contributing to adaptive computer enhancements, such as speech capability software, and the installation of automated door openers.

The Windsor’s Essex County Chinese Canadian Association (ECCCA) will receive EAF funding to retrofit its entrance and install automated doors to improve its access.