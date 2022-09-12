Windsor driver found hiding in nearby corn field after crash in Chatham-Kent

Sun shines on corn in a field near Bremen Highway in Mishawaka, Ind., on July 19, 2016. (Robert Franklin / South Bend Tribune via AP) Sun shines on corn in a field near Bremen Highway in Mishawaka, Ind., on July 19, 2016. (Robert Franklin / South Bend Tribune via AP)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | King Charles III and his siblings escort Queen's coffin

With her four children walking silently behind the hearse, Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped oak coffin made the solemn journey Monday along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital to a cathedral for a service of thanksgiving for her 70-year reign.

King Charles III, the Princess Royal, and the Duke of York walk behind the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Monday Sept. 12, 2022.  (Phil Noble/pool photo via AP)

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver