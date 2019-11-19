WINDSOR -- The City of Windsor has declared a climate change emergency.

Windsor joins hundreds of municipalities across Canada which have made similar declarations.

The city says it’s prepared to act on the declaration very quickly, by looking at future decisions through a more environmentally conscious lens.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says it will be an easy move for the city because it has been laying the groundwork for this for quite some time, using examples of the lobbying for a green link to the new bridge and its investments in solar power. Maybe even one day adding more hybrid and electric fleet vehicles.

Dilkens says this is as much a signal to the public that it's serious about tackling climate change.